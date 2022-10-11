State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock has been cited for abuse and neglect following an investigation from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The 106-page report found the facility has “insufficient staff to meet resident needs,” based on three factors:

Failure to follow protocols related to turning and repositioning, checking and changing of briefs, showers and basic supervision and care needs.

Failure to timely pay facility vendors to ensure supply chain fluidity.

Failure to maintain facility environmental safety, function and order for all facility residents.

As a result, the report said all 42 residents suffered widespread neglect.

Based on interviews with staff and patients in mid-September, the report cited inconsistent showers for residents and briefs left unchanged, among other individual cases.

In one example, a woman referred to as Resident #59, was reported as being left without repositioning, resulting in the development of a pressure ulcer.

She was also reportedly left in soiled briefs.

On September 4, just before the patient was transferred to an emergency care hospital, she was noted as dehydrated and the hospital diagnosed her with pneumonia and a urinary tract infection.

The report said a Mission Point nurse received a phone call from the hospital on September 6 at 11:23 a.m., with word that Resident #59 had died.

The investigation said the patient’s dehydration and infrequent changing and incontinence checks resulted in a worsening of her condition.

Adequate staffing at the facility was a common concern among interviewees throughout the report.

However, a staff member said corporate management told them staffing was adequate.

Another staff member said corporate even pushed them to take in more patients.

In an August 26 email exchange with the Nursing Home Administrator and Regional Director of Operations beginning at 9:46 a.m., the Administrator reportedly said, “With the annual survey cleared and behind us, it is time to... actively engage in new admissions.”

At 10:28 a.m., a staff member responded by saying, “The surveyor stated that she ‘cannot clear us...’ With our current critical CNA staffing shortage, I do not believe it is ethical to begin taking admissions...”

On August 30 at 1:45 p.m., the NHA replied, saying, “We need to let the hospitals know that we can take admissions.”

In addition, the report said the Mission Point facility in Hancock had a total of more than $12,000 in outstanding bills.

In a statement to TV6, Mission Point’s corporate office said: “We acknowledge that we have had staffing challenges like many of our peers and other organizations... We are providing a response focused on the initiatives we have put in place to ensure that we are working through these issues.”

Regarding staffing shortages, the company said it is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to supplement staff and have set up contracts with a “nursing/CNAs agency.”

Mission Point said it has five CNA candidates up for hire and has already found a new Director of Nursing, though no information was provided about the previous Director of Nursing.

Finally, the company was reportedly in the process of ensuring all outstanding balances are paid.

