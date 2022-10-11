Silver Creek Church to host Operation Winter Wear

Silver Creek Chruch prepares for Operation Winter Wear
Silver Creek Chruch prepares for Operation Winter Wear(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church will soon give away hundreds of coats.

Silver Creek Church is hosting Operation Winter Wear next week. The church has been collecting winter coats, hats and gloves all year. Now it is giving away cold-weather apparel to anyone who needs it. Folks can make an appointment to get their coats or drop in next Friday without an appointment.

The church has coats for people of all ages and sizes.

“This year we really have a good supply of coats,” said Kevin Taylor, Silver Creek Church lead pastor. “We really hope that people will come in. If [you] have a need, please call us. Come in, make an appointment, or come on Friday for the walk-in day. Make sure that you get what your family needs because there’s no reason for this to go to waste.”

Operation Winter Wear will be Oct. 19, 20, and 21 at Silver Creek Church in Harvey. To make an appointment, call Silver Creek Church at (906) 249-1715.

