Shiras Institute makes donations to Marquette Lions Club and Kids Cove Playground

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Board members from the Shiras Institute presented the Marquette Lions Club with a check for more than $8,000 Monday afternoon. This was the second check from the Shiras Institute for planned renovations at Marquette Lions Lakeside Park.

With this donation, the Lions have met their goal of $32,000 needed to apply for a DNR passport grant.

“It’s so fulfilling to know that there are so many people in our community that are interested and excited about the opportunity to see this park become fully accessible,” said Mary Rule, Marquette Lions Club President. “We’re hoping with this restoration that it will be fully accessible to all communities.”

The Shiras Institute board members also stopped by the future site of the Kids Cove Playground for another check presentation. This one was for $20,000, part of a total $50,000 donation for the all-inclusive playground.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.