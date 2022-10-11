Shiras Institute makes donations to Marquette Lions Club and Kids Cove Playground

Check presentation at Marquette Lions Lakeside Park
Check presentation at Marquette Lions Lakeside Park(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Board members from the Shiras Institute presented the Marquette Lions Club with a check for more than $8,000 Monday afternoon. This was the second check from the Shiras Institute for planned renovations at Marquette Lions Lakeside Park.

With this donation, the Lions have met their goal of $32,000 needed to apply for a DNR passport grant.

“It’s so fulfilling to know that there are so many people in our community that are interested and excited about the opportunity to see this park become fully accessible,” said Mary Rule, Marquette Lions Club President. “We’re hoping with this restoration that it will be fully accessible to all communities.”

The Shiras Institute board members also stopped by the future site of the Kids Cove Playground for another check presentation. This one was for $20,000, part of a total $50,000 donation for the all-inclusive playground.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged the back entrance of Range Telecommunications, Oct. 10, 2022.
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
Crews work to contain a house fire in the Village of Laurium.
UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire
Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.
Help feed firefighters in Menominee at warehouse fire
Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee contained and under control
Two cannabis enthusiasts show off their stuffed joints.
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note

Latest News

Gwinn Schools Policy Committee
Gwinn School Board Policy Committee discusses flags
Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee contained and under control
Ken Block at the LSPR in Marquette
Lake Superior Performance Rally to return to Marquette for championship race
TV6's Justin van't Hof visits NMU for its second Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Northern Michigan University recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day