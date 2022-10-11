Revolve CC announces 2022 conference schedule

Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference logo
Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference logo(Wluc)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers of Marquette’s annual Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (”Revolve CC”) have announced its 2022 conference schedule.

On Nov. 4-5, Revolve CC will host four keynote speakers and two design paths: Ignite and Forge. Ignite aims to set your creativity ablaze with seminar-focused conversations about creative work. Forge focuses on making and workshop-like sessions.

The 2022 keynote speakers include:

Keisha Howard, Game Designer, Advocate, Futurist

Christina Mrozik, Visual Artist, Illustrator

Seth Polansky, Lawyer for Creatives, Producer

Chris Stark, Author, Visual Artist, Activist

Revolve CC is a non-profit (501c3) company that creates an annual event, Revolve CC Conference, which caters to the creative community of the Upper Peninsula and the Upper Midwest.

Tickets are available now for purchase at revolvecc.net/registration.

