Revolve CC announces 2022 conference schedule
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers of Marquette’s annual Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (”Revolve CC”) have announced its 2022 conference schedule.
On Nov. 4-5, Revolve CC will host four keynote speakers and two design paths: Ignite and Forge. Ignite aims to set your creativity ablaze with seminar-focused conversations about creative work. Forge focuses on making and workshop-like sessions.
The 2022 keynote speakers include:
Keisha Howard, Game Designer, Advocate, Futurist
Christina Mrozik, Visual Artist, Illustrator
Seth Polansky, Lawyer for Creatives, Producer
Chris Stark, Author, Visual Artist, Activist
Revolve CC is a non-profit (501c3) company that creates an annual event, Revolve CC Conference, which caters to the creative community of the Upper Peninsula and the Upper Midwest.
Tickets are available now for purchase at revolvecc.net/registration.
