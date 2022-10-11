One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash

One person sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person sustained minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening.

Officials told a TV6 reporter on scene that a vehicle was turning left off Teal Lake Road to go west on US-41 when it collided with an oncoming vehicle.

A third vehicle was clipped in the incident.

EMS, Michigan State Police, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Negaunee Police and Negaunee Fire were all on scene.

