No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash

Emergency personnel work to clear the intersection of US 41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
Emergency personnel work to clear the intersection of US 41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a car vs. semi truck crash that happened in Ishpeming Tuesday morning.

At around 10:50 a.m., emergency responders were called to a semi vs. car crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and US 41 in Ishpeming by Jubilee Foods.

A TV6 reporter on scene spoke to a City of Ishpeming Police officer, who said the log truck did not stop at the intersection’s red light and was t-boned by a car.

The scene was cleared and traffic was moving through the intersection soon after.

The Marquette County Sheriff, City of Ishpeming Police, and the Ishpeming Fire Department were on scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged the back entrance of Range Telecommunications, Oct. 10, 2022.
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
Crews work to contain a house fire in the Village of Laurium.
UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire
Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.
Help feed firefighters in Menominee at warehouse fire
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Former Marquette-area doctor sentenced for 2018 charges
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022

Latest News

Michigan Broadband in Escanaba.
‘They’re going to have what they need’: Michigan Broadband opens new location in Escanaba
City of Norway hosts Leif Erikson Fall Festival
Leif Erikson Fall Festival
Breitung Township Fire Department sets house on fire for a training exercise
Firefighter Training
nice
Warmest day before wet & cooler stretch