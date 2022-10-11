No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a car vs. semi truck crash that happened in Ishpeming Tuesday morning.

At around 10:50 a.m., emergency responders were called to a semi vs. car crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and US 41 in Ishpeming by Jubilee Foods.

A TV6 reporter on scene spoke to a City of Ishpeming Police officer, who said the log truck did not stop at the intersection’s red light and was t-boned by a car.

The scene was cleared and traffic was moving through the intersection soon after.

The Marquette County Sheriff, City of Ishpeming Police, and the Ishpeming Fire Department were on scene.

