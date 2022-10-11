Midweek rain, thunderstorms as U.P. fall weather turns -- wintry

Slippery roads, ponding water possible Wednesday before rain and snow chances enter the mix towards the weekend.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Northern Plains system enters the western counties late Tuesday, producing gusty winds, rain showers and thunderstorms spread that spread east through Wednesday. An isolated storm can become severe with large hail and damaging winds possible especially west. Then, a cold system from the Canadian Shield dips down to the U.P. Thursday, bringing mixed rain and snow showers. The lake effect keeps mixed rain and snow showers in the mix through the weekend, mainly along the northwest wind belts.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain showers, thunderstorms west first then spreading east overnight; south winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: 50s/60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; southwest winds 15 to 25 mph and cooler

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph and cold

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect mixed rain and snow over the northwest wind belts; northwest winds 5 to 15 mph and cold

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers, diminishing late

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with snow west and rain east

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow over the north belts; chilly

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow over the north belts

>Highs: 40

