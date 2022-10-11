Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar
You’re in for a scare October 13-15
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op.
Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue.
Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this event running each year.
The Haunted Hayride starts this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and the TV6 team still has a lot of work to do until then...
Goriesky says this event wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.
You can purchase your tickets and check out the list of participating organizations at www.marquetteshauntedhayride.com.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.