Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar

You’re in for a scare October 13-15
Elizabeth and Tia make decorations for the TV6 scene at the Marquette County Haunted Hayride.
Elizabeth and Tia make decorations for the TV6 scene at the Marquette County Haunted Hayride.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue.

Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this event running each year.

Marquette's Haunted Hayride is back for its 14th year. The event's founder/organizer talks about the blood, sweat, and tears that go into putting this event on.

The Haunted Hayride starts this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and the TV6 team still has a lot of work to do until then...

The TV6 team prepares decorations for their Marquette County Haunted Hayride scene.

Goriesky says this event wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.

Andi Goriesky thanks all of the business sponsors participating in the Marquette County Haunted Hayride.

You can purchase your tickets and check out the list of participating organizations at www.marquetteshauntedhayride.com.

