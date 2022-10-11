Marquette Regional History Center presents ‘History Comes Alive, an Evening at the Museum’ Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is bringing history alive and this time it’s for the adults. Wednesday night the History Center is hosting ‘History Comes Alive, an Evening at the Museum.’

Docents from the history center will be in costume, representing historical characters from Marquette’s past. The volunteers perform these characters for school children throughout the year but Wednesday’s event is for the adults to enjoy.

“Some of us are retired educators and I think once you’ve taught, you never really lose that fact that you want to share the knowledge and so, that’s all we’re doing is sharing what knowledge we have and inspiring other people to maybe come here and look into our past,” said Robert Mercure, Marquette Regional History Center docent.

‘History Comes Alive’ is Wednesday from six to eight in the evening. There is a $7 general admission for the event or it’s included with membership at the sponsor level on up.

