Lakeview School students learn about fire safety

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Lakeview elementary and Middle School learned the importance of fire prevention Tuesday.

Firefighters from the City of Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Richmond Township took part in multiple demonstrations at both schools.

“Fire can be scary [for kids] but it’s still a conversation that needs to be had. So, we do our best to make it a fun event for the kids while also giving them some extremely important safety tips,” City of Negaunee firefighter Mason Tompkins said.

Students went through fire drills, learned to use a fire extinguisher and took a tour of the fire truck. Firefighters also dressed up in full gear to show kids there’s nothing to be afraid of.

“We had one of our firefighters put their bunker gear on to demonstrate what the gear is for and to show it’s just a regular person under all that scary gear,” Tompkins said.

Aiden Cardinal, a 5th-grade student, says he’s been writing an essay on fire safety and today’s demonstrations have taught him even more.

“Learning about fire safety is important because if you’re ever in the act of a fire you know what to do and be safe,” Cardinal said.

Lakeview School Principal Heather Holman said after the demonstrations, students will create a home plan in the event of a fire.

“It’s sometimes one of those things that you don’t think about until you’re in that circumstance but explain to kids that in a fire we wouldn’t hide and that we would trust the adults. For them to see firemen in their equipment is really important to that aspect,” Holman said.

This year’s fire prevention week marks its 100th anniversary. Fire departments across the U.P. remind people that, “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”

