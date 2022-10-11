Lake Superior Performance Rally to return to Marquette for championship race

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally is back this year and it’s coming to Marquette. The race is now headquartered in Marquette and is round nine of the American Rally Association National Championship Series.

The last stage is at Marquette Mountain this weekend where spectators can watch the cars race through the wooded track. The competition is tight at the top, and some big names are in the mix.

“The race this year is the last one of the season,” said Steve Gingras, LSPR Chairperson. “We’re going to crown the national championship at this race. There are three drivers right now that have a chance to win, Travis Pastrana, the other Subaru driver Brendon Semenuk is in second place and leading the championship right now is Ken Block.”

There will be opportunities before and after the race to meet the drivers. The Lake Superior Performance Rally is October 14-15.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.