Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.(Kohl's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Holiday shoppers will have to make sure they hit Kohl’s stores before Thanksgiving Day. The retail chain announced that its stores will be closed once again on the holiday on Nov. 24.

Kohl’s announced the closings in a release on Tuesday.

The stores were closed last year on Thanksgiving as well.

The company said eager customers can still place orders online at kohls.com and on the Kohl’s App.

The company also said the store hours for the upcoming holidays, including Black Friday, will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged the back entrance of Range Telecommunications, Oct. 10, 2022.
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
Crews work to contain a house fire in the Village of Laurium.
UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire
Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.
Help feed firefighters in Menominee at warehouse fire
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Former Marquette-area doctor sentenced for 2018 charges
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022

Latest News

Lakeview School students learn about fire safety
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass...
Man arrested for stealing brass animal statues from cemetery, deputies say
Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference logo
Revolve CC announces 2022 conference schedule
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime