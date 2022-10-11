Gwinn School Board Policy Committee discusses flags

Gwinn Schools Policy Committee
Gwinn Schools Policy Committee(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - During a meeting Monday night, the Gwinn Area Community School Board’s district policy committee recommended against adopting a policy prohibiting banners, flags, or similar items. The policy would have only allowed the display of the state, school and U.S. flag.

The district faced public pushback after removing gay pride flags in September after meeting with lawyers. On Monday night, members of the public voiced their desire to see the district remain a place of inclusion for all.

“Upon review of that policy, it was felt that that would not serve our district, that it would be become more restrictive than what we want,” said Gwinn Area Community Schools Superintendent Brandon Bruce. “Removing the flags was a difficult situation for us. We’re looking for an alternative and I look forward to input from our staff, our students and input from our parents to make it right.”

“They have an option here, that they do not have to ban pride flags in order to say that a contrary flag would have to be allowed,” said Latasha Tadgerson, a parent with children in Gwinn schools. “It’s about the inclusivity and our philosophy as a district.”

The policy still has to have two public readings before being officially voted on by the school board.

