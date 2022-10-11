G’s Lakeshore Pizza getting ready to close for season at end of month

The TV6 Morning News celebrates National Sausage Pizza Day with the help of the Marquette food truck
The food truck is located on North Lakeshore Boulevard, across the street from McCarty's Cove.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Sausage Pizza Day!

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon celebrated by making a pie at G’s Lakeshore Pizza. The food truck owner Taylor Engebretson says most of her ingredients are made from scratched and sourced locally.

G's Lakeshore Pizza features homemade dough and locally sourced ingredients.

If you’re not craving a ‘za or if you have a food allergy... Engebretson has an option for you.

G's Lakeshore Pizza will be open until October 31.

G’s Lakeshore Pizza is located across from McCarty’s Cove at 505 N. Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.

The food truck is open Monday through Saturday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

It will close for the season on October 31.

