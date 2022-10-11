G’s Lakeshore Pizza getting ready to close for season at end of month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Sausage Pizza Day!

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon celebrated by making a pie at G’s Lakeshore Pizza. The food truck owner Taylor Engebretson says most of her ingredients are made from scratched and sourced locally.

G's Lakeshore Pizza features homemade dough and locally sourced ingredients.

If you’re not craving a ‘za or if you have a food allergy... Engebretson has an option for you.

G's Lakeshore Pizza will be open until October 31.

G’s Lakeshore Pizza is located across from McCarty’s Cove at 505 N. Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.

The food truck is open Monday through Saturday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

