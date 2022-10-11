Fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns

Friends, coworkers and family members can get together for a good cause
Bowl for Kids' Sake returns after a three-year hiatus
Bowl for Kids' Sake returns after a three-year hiatus(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a three-year hiatus, it’s time to once again bowl for a good cause.

The fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns to Marquette, the funds will go towards the Big Brother, Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties.

After the pandemic, kids need mentors now more than ever.

The fundraiser will take place on October 13 and October 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Superior Entertainment Center.

Click here for more information.

