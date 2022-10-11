MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a three-year hiatus, it’s time to once again bowl for a good cause.

The fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns to Marquette, the funds will go towards the Big Brother, Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties.

After the pandemic, kids need mentors now more than ever.

The fundraiser will take place on October 13 and October 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Superior Entertainment Center.

