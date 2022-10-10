Sunny, mild start before rain, wintry mix return end of week

Southwesterly jet stream brings a warm airmass to Upper Michigan Monday and continues through much of Tuesday, until giving way to a Northern Plains system entering the western counties Tuesday afternoon. Gusty winds, rain showers and thunderstorms spread west to east through Wednesday. Then, a cold system from the Canadian Shield dips down to the U.P. Thursday, bringing mixed rain and snow showers. The lake effect keeps mixed rain and snow showers in the mix through the weekend, mainly along the northwest wind belts.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog especially inland; south winds 5 to 15 mph -- gusts over 20 mph near the Lake Superior shore

>Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 50s (coldest inland, warmer Keweenaw Peninsula)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with rain showers, thunderstorms west first in the afternoon/early evening then spreading east overnight; south winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; southwest winds 15 to 25 mph and cooler

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph and cold

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect mixed rain and snow over the northwest wind belts; northwest winds 5 to 15 mph and cold

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with snow west and rain east

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow over the north belts; chilly

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.