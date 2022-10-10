Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline.

Officials said flights have not been affected.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day.

He said IT and security people are investigating.

It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted.

A spokeswoman said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged the back entrance of Range Telecommunications, Oct. 10, 2022.
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Menominee’s shelter-in-place expires
Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.
Help feed firefighters in Menominee at Resolute Fire Products fire
Crews work to contain a house fire in the Village of Laurium.
UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire
Two cannabis enthusiasts show off their stuffed joints.
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note

Latest News

pig farm
Supreme Court to decide how states can bring home the bacon
Servicemembers and their families are in limbo waiting for answers to claims after mistakes...
Hundreds of service members waiting for answers years after filing malpractice claims against military
This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester...
Prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. A small-business advocacy group has filed a new...
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery