Shannon’s Home Cooking shares tips for easy caramel apples

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon’s Home Cooking is helping you get into the autumn spirit with a seasonal favorite.

Caramel apples are an autumn staple and can be as easy to make as they are to buy.

Miriam Dwelley says the key to making a good caramel apple at home is fresh Granny Smith apples and soft Werther’s Originals caramels.

To simplify it, Dwelley advises using the microwave instead of a stovetop to melt your caramel.

Making caramel apples only requires apples, caramel and toppings.

The key to a smooth, consistent glaze over your apple is to microwave the caramel in 30-second increments before dipping each apple. Using chilled apples will set the caramel faster. Then, let it harden on parchment.

If using toppings, apply immediately after dipping.

Shannon’s Home Cooking is located at 120 N. Pine St. Gwinn.

