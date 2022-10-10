The Ryan Report - Oct. 9, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with 108th State House District candidates Chris Lopez and Dave Prestin.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of October talking to the two candidates vying for the 108th District Seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.

This week on The Ryan Report, Don gives candidates Chris Lopez, a Democrat and combat veteran from Escanaba, and Dave Prestin, an active first responder and Republican from Cedar River, the opportunity to address important topics concerning the Upper Peninsula and their viewpoints on such issues.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 5 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

