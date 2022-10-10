Northern Michigan University recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its second recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration Monday morning.

The event had opening and closing drum songs from Morning Thunder, statements from speakers and a walk to the NMU Fire Site. The ceremony began at the Land Recognition Sign on campus. It is the second year the day has been officially recognized by NMU.

“Here we are celebrating today, Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” NMU Interim President Kerri Schuiling said. “A day that is overdue and too long in coming. A day that underscores the respect and human dignity of all people.”

NMU Native American Student Association President Sophia Panek says Indigenous Peoples’ Day is about reframing how history is taught specifically that of Christopher Columbus.

“I think that learning the history and the fact that we discovered Christopher Columbus lost at sea and he did not find us is a big takeaway,” Panek said. “I’m really happy to have this second year going and hope to see many more.”

And beyond teaching history, Center for Native American Studies Professor April Lindala says the celebration has another important message.

“All living beings on this planet, this one shared home, deserve to know respect in their bones,” Lindala said.

Lindala, who spoke Anishinaabemowin during her address, says celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day on campus also preserves the culture and language for other generations.

“It is because of the language we are fully informed in our worldview and have the teachings from our ancestors to ensure that path for our unborn generations,” Lindala said.

Keynote Speaker Damon Panek says the recognition of the day by NMU is long overdue but indicates a positive change.

“It is a surprise sometimes when things like this happen especially from an institution. It is all in the right direction I think,” Panek said.

To continue the celebration and teaching of Indigenous culture, the NMU Native American Student Association will hold an Indigenous food-tasting event on November 11.

