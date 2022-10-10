Nominations open for annual Folklife Award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center needs your help with nominations for its Folklife award.

The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or participate in U.P. folk traditions in their community. Whether it’s those who quilt, do traditional dance or make documentaries, all are accepted as long as it is promoting folklore in the U.P.

The winner will be announced during the center’s Sonderegger Symposium on November 4.

“It is really to honor those people who have dedicated their lives to the folk culture of the U.P. and its preservation and also passing down these traditions to new generations,” Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center Director Daniel Truckey said.

The deadline to nominate is Oct. 16. Visit the Center’s website to fill out the form and nominate an organization or person from your community.

