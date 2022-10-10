Nominations open for annual Folklife Award

The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or...
The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or participate in U.P. folk traditions in their community.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center needs your help with nominations for its Folklife award.

The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or participate in U.P. folk traditions in their community. Whether it’s those who quilt, do traditional dance or make documentaries, all are accepted as long as it is promoting folklore in the U.P.

The winner will be announced during the center’s Sonderegger Symposium on November 4.

“It is really to honor those people who have dedicated their lives to the folk culture of the U.P. and its preservation and also passing down these traditions to new generations,” Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center Director Daniel Truckey said.

The deadline to nominate is Oct. 16. Visit the Center’s website to fill out the form and nominate an organization or person from your community.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged the back entrance of Range Telecommunications, Oct. 10, 2022.
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
Crews work to contain a house fire in the Village of Laurium.
UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire
Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Menominee’s shelter-in-place expires
Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.
Help feed firefighters in Menominee at warehouse fire
Two cannabis enthusiasts show off their stuffed joints.
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note

Latest News

CLK Schools received an $11,613 donation from NYC comedian Joe Pera for the school's music...
CLK Schools receives farewell donation from NYC comedian Joe Pera
Menominee man sentenced for possession of child sexually abusive material
Fire
City of Marquette, Houghton Fire Departments say number of fires are normal this time of year
The event had opening and closing drum songs from Morning Thunder, statements from speakers and...
Northern Michigan University recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day