MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

TRICO Opportunities, Inc. (TRICO) uses this annual recognition to celebrate the contribution workers with disabilities make and showcases supportive and inclusive employment practices and policies.

The mission of TRICO is to assist persons with disabilities to become self-reliant and self-supporting.

