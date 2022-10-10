National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Removing barriers to employment for people with disabilities
Recognizing the important role people with disabilities play is a crucial part of a diverse and...
Recognizing the important role people with disabilities play is a crucial part of a diverse and inclusive American workforce
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

TRICO Opportunities, Inc. (TRICO) uses this annual recognition to celebrate the contribution workers with disabilities make and showcases supportive and inclusive employment practices and policies.

The mission of TRICO is to assist persons with disabilities to become self-reliant and self-supporting.

Click here for more information about National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

You can also visit TRICO at their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Menominee’s shelter-in-place expires
Two cannabis enthusiasts show off their stuffed joints.
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note
A fire damaged the back entrance of Range Telecommunications, Oct. 10, 2022.
Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township
Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.
Help feed firefighters in Menominee at Resolute Fire Products fire
Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash

Latest News

Crews work to contain a house fire in the Village of Laurium.
‘Everyone out’ of house fire in Village of Laurium
nice
A couple of nice days then a wet stretch
Range Telecommunications fire
Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township
Michigan’s gas price average rises 19 cents in past week