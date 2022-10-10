Nagelkirk Gardens brings wedding vendors together

Entrance at Nagelkirk Gardens.
Entrance at Nagelkirk Gardens.(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Nagelkirk Gardens was full of brides to be for the second annual Wedding Show. About 40 vendors from around the U.P. filled the gardens with booths for everything from wedding planning to music and even spa treatments. There was also a bridal fashion show, food and drink samples and raffles.

Organizers say this is a way for new brides to see what local vendors have to offer.

“We want to be able to show people what’s available locally. It’s really hard in smaller towns like this to find a lot of vendors for weddings and so we wanted to bring people together from all over the U.P., as far as we can, to show people what we do,” said Samantha Evans, the director of marketing at Nagelkirk Gardens.

Nagelkirk Gardens is now also a wedding venue.

