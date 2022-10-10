Menominee man sentenced for possession of child sexually abusive material

(KY3)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Aaron Scott Kuchinka, 33, was sentenced to five to ten years in prison for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg said the sentence was handed down Friday, Oct. 7 by Judge Christopher Ninomiya.

This comes after Kuchinka pleaded guilty on June 21, 2022 to two felony child sexually abusive material charges in the 41st District Court.

The Michigan State Police were alerted to the situation after Google LLC submitted a CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 14, 2020. The tip led to the issuance of a number of search warrants, and the IP addresses were determined to be owned by Kuchinka and his employer.

A search of Kuchinka’s home resulted in the seizure of multiple internet-capable devices and explicit digital evidence of minors.

