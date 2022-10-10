Hiawatha Music Co-Op to hold new season of Live at the Fold

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is bringing back a new season of Live at the Fold with a new twist.

Attendees are now encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy while listening to music. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 and doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. at 1015 N Third Street in Marquette.

There will also be an after-concert social to meet performers following the show which will feature the band Beechgrove and Blacksmith.

“We’re really looking forward to sharing their music with the community and sharing an intimate space with music, food and drink,” Hiawatha Music Co-Op Board of Directors Vice President Susan Bertram said.

Live at the Fold occurs from Oct. through May. There is a suggested donation of $5 dollars per person.

You can reserve a full or half table ahead of time by calling the Hiawatha Music Co-Op at (906)-226-8575 or send an email to hiawathamc@gmail.com.

