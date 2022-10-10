Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening.
The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:
Houghton
Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM
Residential - 10/31 5-8PM
Marquette
Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM
Residential - 10/31 4-7PM
Iron Mountain + Kingsford
Residential - 10/31 4-7PM
Village of L’Anse
Boo on the Bay - 10/14 4-6PM
Residential - 10/31 5-7:30PM
Escanaba
Residential - 10/31 5-7PM
Further updates will be provided as more times become available.
