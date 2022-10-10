Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening.

The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:

Houghton

Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM

Residential - 10/31 5-8PM

Marquette

Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM

Residential - 10/31 4-7PM

Iron Mountain + Kingsford

Residential - 10/31 4-7PM

Village of L’Anse

Boo on the Bay - 10/14 4-6PM

Residential - 10/31 5-7:30PM

Escanaba

Residential - 10/31 5-7PM

Further updates will be provided as more times become available.

