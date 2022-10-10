Michigan’s gas price average rises 19 cents in past week

(Colin Baillie)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages across the state of Michigan have seen an increase of 19 cents from a week ago.

Motorists in Michigan are now paying an average of $4.36 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. The national average is nearly 50 cents less than that, at $3.91 per gallon. This price is also 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.03 more than this time last year. The jump in price is due to high gas demand and a tight supply.

Baraga County has the lowest gas price average in the Upper Peninsula at $4.11 per gallon. Chippewa County has the highest average, at $4.45 per gallon.

