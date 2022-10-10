‘Everyone out’ of house fire in Village of Laurium

VILLAGE OF LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Village of Laurium Fire Department said everyone has made it out of a house that caught fire Monday morning.

The department responded around 7:30 a.m. A TV6 reporter on scene said at 8:30 a.m., smoke was still visible and firefighters were still working to contain the fire on Osceola St. The reporter said a majority of it appeared to be on the second floor.

In addition to the Village of Laurium Fire Department, the Calumet Fire Department, Laurium Village Police and Michigan State Police were on scene.

No other information is available at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.

