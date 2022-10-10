Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire at a Marquette Township business was quickly put out early Monday morning.

It started just before 1:00 a.m. at the back door of Range Telecommunications. The answering service and alarm monitoring business is on US-41, across from My Place Hotel.

Range employees say they got out safely. A worker arriving for the start of his shift says he noticed the back door was on fire. He let his coworkers know and called 911.

Another worker tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher.

The Marquette Township Fire Department says it’s too early to know the cause or the extent of the damage. This story will be updated as more information is released.

The Marquette Township Fire Department, Chocolay Township Fire Department, Marquette City Fire Department, Michigan State Police, UPHS EMS and Marquette BLP all responded.

