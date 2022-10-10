Dryland Dash kicks off dog race season at Negaunee Township Park

Fifty-three racers competed on rig, scooter, bike and canicross with one, two, four and six dog...
Fifty-three racers competed on rig, scooter, bike and canicross with one, two, four and six dog teams through one and two-mile courses.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushers gathered at the Negaunee Township Park for the final day of the sixth annual Dryland Dash Dog Race on Sunday.

Fifty-three racers competed on rig, scooter, bike and canicross with one, two, four and six dog teams through one and two-mile courses. The total times are calculated from both days of the weekend with the total purse given to winners $2,500.

Mushers traveled as far as Georgia to compete.

“It is a way of getting some exercise for the dogs early in the season,” Dryland Dash Chairman Tim Trowbridge said. “Try out some news dogs and maybe exercise some old dogs.”

Members of the NMU Mushing Club also competed in the race.

“It is nice to see all of our training that we have done get put into practice and see how we can actually perform in a race situation,” NMU Mushing Club Member Abby Vanmeurs said.

Visit the Dryland Dash website to view the final results of the race.

