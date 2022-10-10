A couple of nice days then a wet stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure will keep conditions dry with sunshine with unseasonably warm air tomorrow. A frontal system moves through tomorrow night into Wednesday with thundershowers and widespread rain. Once this passes lake effect rain showers take over on Thursday as a trough and closed low move in. This stays over the area through the weekend keeping a cooler-than-normal air mass in place with rain/snow chances into the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 60s west, mid to upper 50s central, low to mid-50s east

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s west, mid to upper 60s elsewhere

Wednesday: Overcast with widespread rain and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers along the west and northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Friday: Cloudy with rain and snow mix

>Highs: Mid 40s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow mix showers

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, snow west and rain east

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Menominee’s shelter-in-place expires
Two cannabis enthusiasts show off their stuffed joints.
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note
Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of two new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at its...
Anheuser-Busch announces the arrival of 2 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga County restaurant, motel fire under investigation

Latest News

nice
Nice start to the week
Pleasant conditions for the weekend and start of next week
Pleasant conditions for the weekend and start of next week
Mix of sun and clouds, few brushes of light showers this weekend in the U.P. under a drier but...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, 10/07/2022
Mix of sun and clouds, few brushes of light showers this weekend in the U.P. under a drier but...
First brush of autumn snow fading to a chilly weekend