A couple of nice days then a wet stretch
High pressure will keep conditions dry with sunshine with unseasonably warm air tomorrow. A frontal system moves through tomorrow night into Wednesday with thundershowers and widespread rain. Once this passes lake effect rain showers take over on Thursday as a trough and closed low move in. This stays over the area through the weekend keeping a cooler-than-normal air mass in place with rain/snow chances into the weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low 60s west, mid to upper 50s central, low to mid-50s east
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low 70s west, mid to upper 60s elsewhere
Wednesday: Overcast with widespread rain and breezy
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers along the west and northwest wind belts
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Friday: Cloudy with rain and snow mix
>Highs: Mid 40s
Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow mix showers
>Highs: Mainly 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, snow west and rain east
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
