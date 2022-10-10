City of Marquette, Houghton Fire Departments say number of fires are normal this time of year

Fire
Fire(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. fire departments want to ensure you’re safe when starting a furnace for the colder weather.

This reminder comes after multiple fires in the past four days across the Upper Peninsula. Pete Windsor from the Marquette City Fire Department said before you turn on your furnace, make sure it is safe and clean to use.

“Go through a checklist, and make sure all your vents are clear because stuff can happen between winters. Stuff can get misplaced or out of place,” Windsor said.

The Michigan Bureau of Fire Services reported heating devices as the second leading cause of fatal fires in Michigan last year. Windsor said frequent fires in the fall are not an unusual occurrence.

“It goes in spurts and then some years are different than others. I would say it’s pretty on par, people are coming back to the area and turning their furnaces back on after a long sitting summer,” Windsor said.

Meanwhile, the Houghton City Fire Department said it has also seen a normal number of fires so far.

“There have been some larger fires. a number of those have been freak accident ones that haven’t been attributed to malfunction,” Houghton Fire Department 2nd Assistant Chief Eric James said.

However, James also urges people to get their HVAC systems inspected.

“It’s also important for people to understand how their heating systems work. And that they’re getting proper airflow and exit this time of year, making sure that their air intake vents and exhaust fans aren’t plugged,” James said.

In case of a fire, he wants residents to make sure their smoke detectors work.

“All smoke detectors and CO alarms expire after 10 years and then you have to replace them with new ones,” James said.

According to the Michigan Fire Inspector’s Society, only 33% of fires in the U.P. were reported as having working smoke alarms between 2017 and 2021.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged the back entrance of Range Telecommunications, Oct. 10, 2022.
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
Crews work to contain a house fire in the Village of Laurium.
UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire
Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Menominee’s shelter-in-place expires
Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.
Help feed firefighters in Menominee at warehouse fire
Two cannabis enthusiasts show off their stuffed joints.
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note

Latest News

CLK Schools received an $11,613 donation from NYC comedian Joe Pera for the school's music...
CLK Schools receives farewell donation from NYC comedian Joe Pera
Menominee man sentenced for possession of child sexually abusive material
The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or...
Nominations open for annual Folklife Award
The event had opening and closing drum songs from Morning Thunder, statements from speakers and...
Northern Michigan University recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day