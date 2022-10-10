City of Marquette, Houghton Fire Departments say number of fires are normal this time of year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. fire departments want to ensure you’re safe when starting a furnace for the colder weather.

This reminder comes after multiple fires in the past four days across the Upper Peninsula. Pete Windsor from the Marquette City Fire Department said before you turn on your furnace, make sure it is safe and clean to use.

“Go through a checklist, and make sure all your vents are clear because stuff can happen between winters. Stuff can get misplaced or out of place,” Windsor said.

The Michigan Bureau of Fire Services reported heating devices as the second leading cause of fatal fires in Michigan last year. Windsor said frequent fires in the fall are not an unusual occurrence.

“It goes in spurts and then some years are different than others. I would say it’s pretty on par, people are coming back to the area and turning their furnaces back on after a long sitting summer,” Windsor said.

Meanwhile, the Houghton City Fire Department said it has also seen a normal number of fires so far.

“There have been some larger fires. a number of those have been freak accident ones that haven’t been attributed to malfunction,” Houghton Fire Department 2nd Assistant Chief Eric James said.

However, James also urges people to get their HVAC systems inspected.

“It’s also important for people to understand how their heating systems work. And that they’re getting proper airflow and exit this time of year, making sure that their air intake vents and exhaust fans aren’t plugged,” James said.

In case of a fire, he wants residents to make sure their smoke detectors work.

“All smoke detectors and CO alarms expire after 10 years and then you have to replace them with new ones,” James said.

According to the Michigan Fire Inspector’s Society, only 33% of fires in the U.P. were reported as having working smoke alarms between 2017 and 2021.

