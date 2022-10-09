Wildcat Volleyball dominates SVSU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Volleyball team took on Saginaw Valley State on the home court today.

FIRST SET

An attack error by Jacqueline Smith gave the Cardinals the first point of the match, they claimed the second also. Freshman McKenzie Gruner retaliated with an absolute laser. She claimed the first and second points for the team.

A few rallies later, Meghan Meyer and Jacqueline Smith tallied points to bring the set to a tie at seven.

The ‘Cats began to trail but Lizzy Stark claimed the lead for the team with an essential kill. The score was now 14-13.

After posting some more points, NMU went on a streak and posted six points. Of those six points, three were aces by Caylie Barlage.

With the set at point, Jacqueline Smith finished it out with a strategically placed kill.

SECOND SET

The ‘Cats claimed the first point of the second set. SVSU tried to attack but sent it into the net. The ‘Cats were up 2-0.

McKenzie Gruner was sharp and tallied a point to widen the gap to 3-1. The Cardinals were giving it their all but a ball-handling error was called on them.

The Cardinals collected themselves and found a way to tie the set at six. Meyer and Smith answered back, each posting a point on the board. The ‘Cats were in the lead, 8-6.

After many rallies, the Wildcats still had the lead, 11-8. Gruner graciously sent one over the net.

Mid-set, the Cardinals tried to regain the score but were unsuccessful. NMU took set two 25-21.

THIRD SET

The first three points were in favor of the Wildcats. SVSU attempted to come back, posting one. Gruner was too hot and posted a kill and a block. She raised the score to 5-1.

The Cardinals went on a three-point streak. Rayne Thompson and Lauren Van Remortel shut it down.

Meyer and Smith continued to score points in the middle of the set.

With a score of 15-11, Alli Yacko stepped up to the line and served up an ace. Rayne Thompson followed up with a block.

With the score of 23-15, the ‘Cats went on a streak and closed out the match.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lizzy Stark had a kill that gave the ‘Cats a 14-13 lead in the first set.

A service ace by Caylie Barlage extended the lead for the ‘Cats to 18-14.

The first set ended with a kill by Jacqueline Smith from Lauren van Remortel.

Back-to-back kills by Jacqueline Smith gave the ‘Cats an 11-7 lead in the second set.

The ‘Cats went on a 5-0 run that was capped off by service ace Madeline Crowley.

A kill by Meghan Meyer gave the ‘Cats a win in set number two.

A kill by Jacqueline Smith set up an attack error by the Cardinals which gave the ‘Cats the win in set three and the match.

UP NEXT

The team will head to Hammond, Ind. to compete in the Midwest Regional Crossover on Oct. 13-15.

