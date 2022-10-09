Sacred Heart Catholic School hosts its annual bikeathon

Bikers
Bikers
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
L’Anse, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Sacred Heart Catholic School hosted its annual bikeathon at the Volunteer Field.

Each student had a chance to ride around the track to raise money for their school. Students also had a piece of paper on their back that would show how many miles they biked. Donors and parents marked a child’s paper each time they made a lap.

This event also had a small bake sale. The school sold things like cookies, brownies, and cupcakes.

“This is the annual Bike thon that we have every year for our school, and we do this every year,” said Carrie Rich, the secretary at Sacred Heart Catholic Schools. “Last year we raised just shy of 20,000 dollars which is amazing and that goes straight back into the school to help with different things throughout the year, any particular needs that the school might have.”

Some of the funds will also be going towards building a new playground.

