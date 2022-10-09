Pleasant conditions with short term warming trend

Short term warming trend for Monday and Tuesday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Beautiful but slightly cool conditions have lasted into today and are shaping up to last another couple days. Temperatures are slowly on the rise for Monday and Tuesday as warm air form the southwest makes its way up to the U.P. Along with that rain brings unstable and moist air making way for scattered rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will then cool down by the end of the week with 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with occasional breeze from the northwest

>Highs: Mid to High 50s; 60s possible in western counties

Tuesday: Warming air with more sunny skies; light breeze

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; isolated 70s possible

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; scattered rain in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Thursday: More rain chances throughout the day; air cools down as well

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; cool air brings chances of mixed precipitation with rain in the afternoon

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; chance showers

