People get active for melanoma awareness at Up North Lodge

Poster made for Just Believe non-profit
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents came out Sunday afternoon to walk, bike or run for a cause.

The “Just Believe run” was hosted at the Up North Lodge and went around Shag Lake. The run is all about raising awareness of melanoma and giving back to the community. Participants who showed up early got a free skin check from Forefront Dermatology.

Trustee of the Just Believe non-profit, Delight Hill said the run is more than just raising awareness.

“It’s celebrating the community and the sponsors and everybody that support us. Just to get together and talk about things and find out information and that kind of thing,” Hill said.

After people ran, they then could sign up for various bucket raffles and 50-50 drawings.

