NMU scores twice in second and third periods to sweep Colgate

HAMILTON, NY (WLUC) - Freshman goaltender Beni Halasz got the call between the pipes on Saturday at Colgate, and flourished as he stopped 27 of 28 shots sent his way to help NMU defeat Colgate 4-1. Halasz set history on the NCAA Division I ice sheet, becoming the first Hungarian to play in goal in a NCAA Division I hockey game.The Wildcats’ penalty kill unit came up big on the afternoon, as they killed off 6 of 7 penalties to keep them in it. David Keefer added two goals while Brett Willits added his career-first and Andre Ghantous added another. NMU is now 3-1 on the young season.

How it Happened 1st Period NMU was called for a slash 5:26 into the contest and had their penalty kill unit put to the test early. With his first start in net, Beni Halasz came up with a few timely stops to kill it off. Halasz had five saves at the time the penalty expired. A Colgate trip to the box gave Northern a PP chance eight minutes into the action. The Raiders reciprocated the special teams success as each team started 0-1 on the power play. It wouldn’t be long before another trip to the box for the Wildcats. Kjellberg was whistled for a cross-check with 8:38 on the clock. The five-man unit once again fought off the two minutes and returned to full strength. On the Wildcats’ third penalty of the game, Colgate converted from Alex Young to jump in front 1-0 as the period was winding down. NMU would again be called for a penalty before the period ended.

2nd Period Colby Enns got tagged with a boarding call less than a minute into the period. For the fourth time in five attempts, NMU fought off the call. After the game seemed to calm down, NMU was able to break through. Brett Willits scored in front of the net for the first goal of his career. Reilly Funk assisted. The ‘Cats kept the pressure going, as David Keefer buried his second of the season with 8:35 to go to jump ahead 2-1. AJ Vanderbeck and Andre Ghantous assisted. NMU got called for a penalty right before the period ended, but they carried a 2-1 lead to the final frame.

3rd Period After a quiet first 12 minutes to the period, the Wildcats were called for a too many men penalty with 7:38 to go in their seventh trip to the box on the night. The penalty kill unit was once again strong, killing off a call for the sixth time in seven tries. With 1:36 left, Andre Ghantous gathered a redirection and fired it back past the netminder for his first goal of the season. Moments later, the Raiders pulled their goalie and David Keefer capped off the performance with his second goal as NMU polished off a 4-1 win and weekend sweep at Colgate.

Postgame Notes

In his debut in net, Beni Halasz stopped 27 of 28 shots for a .964 save percentage and his first career win.

David Keefer scored his 2nd and 3rd goals of the season.

The Wildcats’ penalty kill was successful on 6 of 7 attempts.

Andre Ghantous added a goal and assist while AJ Vanderbeck assisted on a goal as they are tied for the team lead with 6 points.

Brett Willits scored first for the first tally in his career.

Coglate led in shots on goal, 28-22.

Goal Summary 1st Period 17:32 - Alex Young (CU PP, 0-1) - Assisted by Matt Verboon and Nick Anderson

2nd Period 7:32 - Brett Willits (NMU, 1-1) - Assisted by Reilly Funk

11:25 - David Keefer (NMU, 2-1) - Assisted by AJ Vanderbeck and Andre Ghantous

3rd Period 18:22 - Andre Ghantous (NMU, 3-1)

19:36 - David Keefer (NMU Empty Net, 4-1)

Up Next The Wildcats will travel to Notre Dame for a Friday-Saturday non-conference series next weekend.

