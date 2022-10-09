MTU Volleyball starts quickly, finishes strong against Wayne State

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Wayne State 3-0 on Homecoming Saturday at the SDC Gym. The Huskies downed the Warriors 25-12, 25-21, and 25-19 to earn a weekend sweep and improve to 12-6 overall and 6-5 in the GLIAC.

“I’m thrilled with the way we played today,” Tech coach Matt Jennings said. “It was probably the cleanest we’ve played all year, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. I’m proud of the way we played from start to finish.

“Both of these teams coming into the weekend were ahead of us in the standings. We knew that these were very important matches and could set us up for a good push going into the Crossover and the rest of the season.”

The Huskies carried the momentum from Friday’s win, making quick work of the Warriors in the first. Tech started with a 4-0 lead and later went on a 7-0 run to take a commanding lead. The Black and Gold hit .438 in the first and Meg Raabe led a balanced attack with four kills.

The team battled through six ties in the second set. Both teams had 11 kills and both hit .133. Tech controlled late after three attacking errors by the Warriors and kills by Jillian Kuizenga and Makena Wesol at set point. Janie Grindland notched four kills in the second, and Carissa Beyer tallied seven digs defensively.

WSU (12-7, 6-5 GLIAC) led early in the third. The Huskies went on a 6-0 run to take the lead at 14-13 and then a 9-0 run put the home team in the driver’s seat. A Kaycee Meiners kill made it match point and then the Black and Gold turned to the closer Makena Wesol for the final point.

Jillian Kuizenga went for a match-high 13 kills, including seven in the third, while hitting .393. Janie Grindland (8) and Meg Raabe (7) combined for 15 kills. Lina Espejo-Ramirez set the attack with 31 assists, and Carissa Beyer finished with 24 digs, averaging 8.43 per set on the weekend.

Tech wraps up nonconference play next weekend with the annual Midwest Region Crossover Tournament that features teams from the GLIAC, GMAC, and GLVC. The Huskies will play three matches at The Hammond Sportsplex. The full schedule will be released early in the week.

