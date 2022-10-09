Marquette celebrates art at annual art awards

Various people came out and spoke Saturday evening at the art awards
Various people came out and spoke Saturday evening at the art awards(WLUC)
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of people gathered Saturday evening at the Red Room at the Masonic Theatre for the annual Marquette Art Awards.

The 25th annual award show featured several categories like arts volunteers and awards for performing arts. Innovate Marquette is the main sponsor of the event this year. The Marquette Arts Senior Coordinator, Tristen Luoma said events like these are important to showcase local art in the area.

“It’s a sense of place and it’s a sense of pride,” said Luoma. “You look around at all the amazing things happening year after year. Annual festivals, art receptions, whatever it may be, they all make up the fabric of what makes Marquette special. So having a chance to honor people in organizations that have made it all possible over the years is incredibly important.”

Planning for next year’s art awards will begin later next year.

