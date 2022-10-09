‘It’s not just happening in big cities,’: Women’s reproductive rights march in Houghton

Houghton, Mich. (WLUC) - Women of all ages gathered with signs to march for their reproductive rights on Saturday. During the march, women walked across the Portage Canal Lift Bridge.

While walking, cars honked as a way of showing support. March organizer Susan Burak said this is something she plans to continue to do forever.

“We won’t stop marching and demanding our rights,” said Burak. “Over one million women across the country are furious and it’s important to do this here to let local people know that it’s not just happening in big cities.”

Burak has been speaking out on topics like abortion for more than 50 years. She said women should have full control of their own bodies.

Houghton native and volunteer Cathy Campbell-Olszewski said women don’t get the same privileges as men.

“When you’re looking at women and the workforce you know and not getting equal pay and that’s never happened,” said Campbell-Olszewski. “You look at the equal rights amendment, why aren’t those issues passed, why aren’t we moving forward?”

Volunteer Audrey Gerard said she came to show support because she believes women are a key piece of most families.

“We are the backbones of so many homes, families, and communities,” said Gerard. “And that is why I’m here to support and be with my fellow women at the Women’s March.”

In November, Michigan will vote on Proposition 3 which, if passed, would legalize abortion. Organizers said the final takeaway is voting and all votes matter, no matter who you are. The general election is November 8.

