Hulkkonen Farm offers fun for all ages

NISULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and even the walking dead are a part of the attractions at the Hulkkonen Farm in Nisula.

Owner Judy Hulkkonen says the farm has been in the family for years and one day she decided to open it up for all to enjoy.

“We have lived here for 40 years,” Hulkkonen said. “We used to sell to all of the stores but then one day we woke up and said let’s open up the farm to the people and

For eight years, it has been open during the weekends in the fall. Hulkkonen says many visitors have never had the opportunity to pick a pumpkin.

“How many kids have been to a farm; how many kids have been out in a pumpkin field and pick their own pumpkin out,” Hulkkonen said. “We have adults that go out there and never have been out in a field to pick.”

Tony Juntunen has been coming to the farm since it opened and says it is a wonderful place to bring kids and grandkids.

“We come to buy our pumpkins and it supports the local community, it is great,” Juntunen said.

Seven-year-old Kylee Laplante says her favorite part is the animals.

“I like to feed animals because I like animals,” Laplante said.

On Saturday night things take a spookier turn the dead come to life and give farm attendees a chance to fight the living dead.

“At night here at Hulkkonen Farm we have a zombie outbreak,” Zach Hulkkonen said. “We take our trailer through ground zero where all the zombies are, or you can walk through if you have a squad you want to walk through with. 400 shots walk through and blast away at some live zombies.”

The farm is off M-38 and is open Saturday and Sunday until the end of October.

