City of Norway hosts Leif Erikson Fall Festival

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday is Leif Erikson Day.

To celebrate, the City of Norway is hosting the Leif Erikson Fall Festival. The festival celebrates Norway’s Viking history and Nordic roots. There was a parade, competitive races, the crowning of Miss Norway, and even a “Funeral Pyre” boat-burning.

Leif’s Run will be Sunday. This year’s course will mirror that of the Norway Spring Classic, starting in the 300 block of Section St. and finishing at the high school’s stadium track.

Organizers say the festival brought the community together.

“It’s good because it brings together the community,” said Nancy Sundstrom, Leif Erikson Fall Festival Planning Committee member. “You have people coming together, seeing their neighbors, their friends. It brings everybody out, particularly on a nice day like this.”

