Breitung Township Fire Department sets house on fire…for a training exercise

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. fire department set a house on fire this weekend.

The Breitung Township Fire Department held a live burn training exercise in Quinnesec on Saturday. The department only had one house fire in the past year, so many firefighters needed more practice.

BTFD hired Fire LLC, a Green Bay company that trains and supports fire departments. The department lit a house on fire and practiced putting it out until the building was turned to ash. Firefighters were able to exercise their skills with the hose, the fire truck, and working as a team.

Organizers say training exercises like this are especially necessary in rural areas.

“I believe these trainings, especially for the rural departments that don’t get a lot of fire training or go on a lot of fires,” said Luke Van Noie, Fire LLC division commander of training, “are really crucial just to get the firefighters inside, practicing.”

The house was set to be demolished, so it was repurposed for this exercise.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.