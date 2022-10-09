Breitung Township Fire Department sets house on fire…for a training exercise

Breitung Township Fire Department
Breitung Township Fire Department(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. fire department set a house on fire this weekend.

The Breitung Township Fire Department held a live burn training exercise in Quinnesec on Saturday. The department only had one house fire in the past year, so many firefighters needed more practice.

BTFD hired Fire LLC, a Green Bay company that trains and supports fire departments. The department lit a house on fire and practiced putting it out until the building was turned to ash. Firefighters were able to exercise their skills with the hose, the fire truck, and working as a team.

Organizers say training exercises like this are especially necessary in rural areas.

“I believe these trainings, especially for the rural departments that don’t get a lot of fire training or go on a lot of fires,” said Luke Van Noie, Fire LLC division commander of training, “are really crucial just to get the firefighters inside, practicing.”

The house was set to be demolished, so it was repurposed for this exercise.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Menominee’s shelter-in-place extended until Sunday morning
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga County restaurant, motel fire under investigation
UPCM's new Executive Director, Jessica Hanley.
UP Children’s Museum announces new executive director
Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash
Two cannabis enthusiasts show off their stuffed joints.
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note

Latest News

A Norway woman shows off her Viking horns
City of Norway hosts Leif Erikson Fall Festival
Various people came out and spoke Saturday evening at the art awards
Marquette celebrates art at annual art awards
Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Menominee’s shelter-in-place extended until Sunday morning
Austin Carlson with a fish.
Crystal Falls VFW post hosts 1st annual Austin “Popple” Carlson scholarship bird hunt