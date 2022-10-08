Vanderbeck’s late power play goal helps NMU sneak past Colgate

HAMILTON, NY (WLUC) - With 15 seconds left in a 2-2 game, AJ Vanderbeck found the puck and fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Colgate’s goalkeeper for a stunning 3-2 NMU win.It was Vanderbeck’s second of the night and his second straight game with multiple goals. He scored the lone goal in the first 20 minutes as NMU led 1-0 after one.Colgate tied it up 1-1 heading into the third.The Raiders jumped in front 2-1, but Artem Shlaine squared things back up 2-2 before Vanderbeck capped off the night with the game-winning score.

How it Happened 1st Period After a relatively quiet and uninterrupted first eight-plus minutes to the start of the game, the Raiders were whistled for the first penalty of the night. Despite a couple of chances for the Green and Gold and a good look attacking the net on a loose puck from David Keefer, Colgate killed it off to remain scoreless halfway through the period.The ‘Cats were then called to the box for the first time with four minutes and change on the clock. Being a man-down didn’t phase AJ Vanderbeck, as he found himself with the puck after a Colgate turnover entering their offensive zone. Vanderbeck crossed the blue line and fired a short side that flew past the goalie for the shorthanded score.Northern would be sent to the box again before the period ended, but the Wildcats fought off each penalty to stay up 1-0 after the first. NMU led in SOG 9-6.

2nd Period Colgate came out of the locker room implementing pressure for the first five minutes, as they recorded five of the first six shots on goal to start the period.The Raiders’ continuous pressure would pay off 10:50 into the period, as Colton Young found Pierson Brandon who knotted the score at one. Colgate had 10 shots in the period to NMU’s three at the time of the goal.Soon thereafter, Northern was whistled for the third time of the night. Like the two times prior, the Wildcats’ special teams came up big and fought off the penalty.An NMU power play would last only 19 seconds before they were called for hooking to even up the ice 4-on-4 with 5:37 left in the period.Colgate controlled much of the period, registering 17 shots on goal to Northern’s seven. It was 1-1 after 40 minutes of action.

3rd Period It took just over two minutes for the Wildcats to head off for their fifth penalty of the contest. For the first time on the night being a man up, the Raiders converted to take a 2-1 lead. Matt Verboon had the tally for Colgate.Northern’s fourth power play had the same result as the first three as Colgate’s penalty kill was playing strong. NMU trailed 2-1 with 14:51 to go.The Green and Gold were presented with a huge opportunity with 13:13 to go when Colgate was tagged with a five-minute major penalty. Less than a minute into the set, Artem Shaline buried his second as a Wildcat to tie it up 2-2.Colgate was able to fend off the remainder of the sanction. The sides were squared at two with eight minutes to go.NMU got whistled for tripping with 4:34 to go and faced a monumental penalty kill. The ‘Cats were successful and it came down to the closing minutes of regulation.The Wildcats then had a big power play chance themselves with 2:14 to go. With just one second left in the power play and 15 seconds in the game, Vanderbeck used a rocket wrist shot right over the shoulder of the goalie to finish the game off for a clutch 3-2 NMU win.

Postgame Notes

AJ Vanderbeck scored twice for the second consecutive game. His four goals are currently best in college hockey.

Artem Shlaine scored on the power play for his second tally this year.

Mikey Colella added two 3rd period assists to give him three assists and five points on the season.

Colgate led in shots on goal, 33-30.

The Raiders won 34 faceoffs to NMU’s 30.

The Wildcats were 2-6 on the PP while the Raiders were 1-6.

Goal Summary 1st Period17:03 - AJ Vanderbeck (NMU SH, 1-0)

2nd Period10:50 - Pierson Brandon (CU, 1-1) - Assisted by Colton Young and Alex Young

3rd Period2:38 - Matt Verboon (CU PP, 1-2) - Assisted by Colton Young and Nick Anderson7:43 -

Artem Shlaine (NMU PP, 2-2) - Assisted by Mikey Colella and Joey Larson19:45 -

AJ Vanderbeck (NMU PP, 3-2) - Assisted by Mikey Colella and Andre Ghantous

Up Next The Wildcats will wrap up their series with Colgate tomorrow, October 8 with puck drop at 4 p.m.

