MTU Hockey falls to Ferris in CCHA opener

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 20 Michigan Tech began the 2022-23 regular season with a 2-1 loss to Ferris State at Ewigleben Ice Arena Friday. Parker Saretsky scored the lone goal for the Huskies.

“Ferris earned it,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “They have quite a few veterans on their team. This will be a lesson for some guys tonight, and we’ll grow as many guys as we can as the season goes.

“These are all really good early season matchups that will give us a lot of video to teach our guys. We can get better after a game like this.”

Ferris (1-1-1) jumped out to a quick lead 16 seconds into the game with a breakaway goal by Tyler Schleppe. Stepan Pokorny and Jacob Dirks were credited with the assists.

Tech tied it up 5:08 later when Nick Nardella fed an open Parker Saretsky in the slot. Saretsky made a quick move around the goaltender and slipped in his eighth career goal. Alex Nordstrom added the second assist for his first collegiate point.

Dallas Tulik scored the game-winner for the Bulldogs from Nick Nardecchia and Connor McGrath 15:42 into the second period.

Tech outshot FSU 29-25. Blake Pietila made 23 saves while Logan Stein earned the win on the other side of the ice with 28 saves.

The Huskies were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-4 on the power play.

Topi Heiskanen, David Jankowski, Kyle Kukkonen, Alex Nordstrom, Ryan O’Connell, Marcus Pedersen, Jed Pietila, Kash Rasmussen, and Jack Works all made their Michigan Tech debuts.

Michigan Tech travels to Plymouth on Saturday to play an exhibition game against the USTNDP U-18 team. The squad defeated Lake Superior State 5-2 Friday to improve to 7-0.

