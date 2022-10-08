Mild and pleasant conditions for weekend and start of next week

Low rain chances for the upcoming week until Wednesday
By Cameron Chinn
Updated: 1 hour ago
Conditions yesterday were cloudy and cool for this time of year but now we’re back to more mild and pleasant conditions and it is looking to last. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid to high 50s with little cloud cover today and tomorrow. But as the week progresses, we could see even warmer air rising into the mid to high 60s by Tuesday. Rain chances will be low for the next few days until chances rise on Wednesday and Thursday. As of now models are showing scattered rain showers in the afternoon and evening of Wednesday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies; occasional breeze from the northwest around 10-15 mph

>Highs: Low to High 50s; coolest being near Lake Superior

Monday: More mild conditions with bountiful sunny skies

>Highs: Mid to High 50s; isolated areas could see Low 60s

Tuesday: Even more sunny skies; warmer air settles in bringing slightly above average temps

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; isolated 70s possible

Wednesday: Increasing clouds in the morning with scattered rain showers in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies; light to moderate scattered showers throughout the day

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered rain but could turn into mixed precip and isolated snow

>Highs: 40s

