Marquette Big Boy hosting its first ever hockey fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Marquette Big Boy is hosting a fundraiser to help a local Squirt hockey team.

This is Marquette Big Boys’ first time doing this event which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, 10 percent of all sales will go to the team. The proceeds will go towards helping the hockey team pay for a variety of things like games, new jerseys, travel expenses, and whatever else the team needs.

“We are doing a fundraiser for the Squirt AA RMS team,” said Steve Whelan, Marquette Big Boy owner. “It’s a local team that travels all over Michigan and plays hockey and a good friend of mine’s kid is on the team.

This Marquette Squirt AA team also has two female players. One of the players is Piper Kosknniemi and she has dreams of one day playing Division One hockey and possibly going to the Olympics.

