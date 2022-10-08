MARESA hosted its fall education conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -On Friday, over 600 high school and college educators met for the Marquette Alger Regional Education Service Agency (MARESA) fall education conference for a training and development day.

The goal is to provide new professional learning opportunities for all types of educators. MARESA Executive Director of Special Education Tammy Nyen said different events such as breakout sessions focused on a variety of areas.

“We are covering deeper topics such as sextortion and also in the areas of esports,” said Nyen. “We have attorney groups that are here also presenting different areas in education that are important for educators to here.”

One thing that was different about this year’s event from years prior is they added a keynote speaker. Guest speaker Vern Hazard said one of the main points of his presentation was that educators and coaches sometimes have the power to change a student’s life.

“When I was younger my father left when I was 10 and my mom was an alcoholic there were a couple of coaches that loved me and gave me hope,” said Hazard. “I remember them saying don’t let your mom and dad’s problems dictate your outcome I believe in you. We have an opportunity every day to give kids hope.”

Hazard also said that the main thing he wanted educators to take away from this event is all students have the power to do amazing things; sometimes they just need a teacher that believes in them.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.