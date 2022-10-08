Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday.(Source: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:17 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian state-backed media are reporting that a fire has occurred on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula.

RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.

Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span.

The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified.

The crossing is a pair of road and rail bridges that Russia built after it seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in violation of international law in 2014.

The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the early-morning explosions were the result of missile strikes in the center of the city. He said that the blasts sparked fires at one of the city’s medical institutions and a nonresidential building. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the City of Marinette are being affected by the large industrial fire in Menominee.
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place canceled, Menominee paper mill fire still smoldering
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga County restaurant, motel fire under investigation
UPCM's new Executive Director, Jessica Hanley.
UP Children’s Museum announces new executive director
Two barrels are shown dumped into a ditch off Marquette County Road 565 in Richmond Township...
DNR asking for information in barrel-dumping incident in Marquette County
Tia and Elizabeth pose in front of a mural at Camp Cannabis.
Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis

Latest News

FILE - National Guard members take a staircase toward the U.S. Capitol building before a...
National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace
FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to...
North Korea says US carrier’s return aggravates tensions
'Plaidurday' group photo Friday evening in front of the Marquette County Courthouse in downtown...
‘There is no agenda behind it, it is just to have fun:’ Marquette celebrates ‘Plaidurday’
Jim Provost (middle) accepts 2022 Marquette County Veteran of the Year Award at Marquette's...
‘It’s not us, it’s we:’ Jim Provost awarded 2022 Veteran of the Year Award