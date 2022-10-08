‘It’s not us, it’s we:’ Jim Provost awarded 2022 Veteran of the Year Award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Veterans Alliance named Jim Provost the 2022 veteran of the year.

The Marquette County Veterans Alliance presented Provost with the award Friday night during a ceremony at Marquette’s American Legion Post 44. According to the alliance, Provost received the award for demonstrating selfless service and volunteerism for veterans and their families.

During his acceptance speech, Provost thanked his family, wife and other Marquette County Veterans. Provost added that he could not have won the award without their support.

“They say, ‘Jim did this, Jim did that,’” Provost began. “But this is not an ‘I’ thing, it’s a ‘we’ thing,” he continued. “I may get contacted by a veteran or find a veteran, but from there it’s ‘us,’ it’s ‘we.’ The Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs is second to none in this country as far as I am concerned.”

Provost co-founded the Marquette County Veterans Alliance in 2014. Additionally, he helped bring the American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) Vietnam Wall to Marquette in 2016.

Provost is heavily involved in the Marquette community, serving as the vice commander of VFW Post 6, the honor guard of American Legion Post 44 and in many other roles.

Outside of veteran affairs, Provost was commissioner of Marquette County Youth Football for 20 years. His love for sports does not end there. Provost also served on the boards for Marquette Little League Baseball and Marquette Junior Hockey.

Provost was the former goal judge for high school hockey and Northern Michigan University hockey games, and has even coached the American Legion Reds and Blues Teams. Provost also coached the Firefighters Hockey team to a Marquette Bantam B state championship victory.

As for how Provost has been able to do all of these things, he explained that doing what you enjoy is easy.

“When you do something that you love to do, it is not all that hard,” Provost explained. He continued, “There are so many veterans that I know that work as hard as I do and it doesn’t take a lot.”

In addition to veteran of the year, Provost was also recognized by the offices of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and 109th District State District Representative Sara Cambensy (D).

In addition to Provost’s award, Daniel Verville, another Marquette County veteran, received special recognition at Friday’s ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.